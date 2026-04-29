The Harvard Salient

The Harvard Salient

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jonathan Gal's avatar
Jonathan Gal
2dEdited

I am shocked that Harvard is actually giving PhDs to people who study how to denigrate classical music by tying it to white supremacy!

That is not liberal arts. That is the destruction of liberal arts.

Reply
Share
Jonathan Gal's avatar
Jonathan Gal
2dEdited

Yikes. Sounds like a pretty scary union!

BTW, does Harvard educate any auto workers at all? If not, then what is the UAW doing there in the first place?

If, as I seem to recall, Harvard was able to ban the US military from recruiting on campus, then shouldn't it also be able to ban the UAW from recruiting on campus?

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Salient Publications, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture