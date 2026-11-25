Source: Mark D. Roberts, Beliefnet

On November 3, at an official College event in Emerson Hall, Julie-brand morning-after pills, condoms, and sex toys were provided to students while the event’s presenter defended, in her words, “murdering babies.”

This is the scene at “The Pro-Choice Movement,” an event scheduled as part of Harvard’s annual “Sex Week,” which took place this year from November 2nd to November 6th. The week is organized by Sexual Education for Harvard College Students (SEHCS), a student group on campus advised by Bonnie Talbert, who also directs the Harvard Foundation, the University’s DEI leviathan. Its events include everything from “One Hit Wonder: Navigating Hookups and Casual Sex” to “Hands On: Sculpting Vulvas and Penises.” Beyond its lurid content, “Sex Week” is known on campus primarily for its guerrilla marketing tactics, which include prominent postering of buildings on Parents’ Weekend.

Dr. Talbert did not respond to our request for comment.

Evidently, SEHCS’ marketing translates: at the start of “The Pro-Choice Movement” event, there are ten people in the audience of the 188-person lecture hall. Not including the student organizers, there are only five people in attendance.

Nestled in our seats, we five look to the podium, at which Harvard and SEHCS alumna Elizabeth Ashford, the event’s presenter, identifies herself as a “certified sex educator,” and the founder of Beyond the Beez, an organization concerning itself with sexual education.

The presentation, progressing at lightning speed, gives a definition of abortion as the “ending of a pregnancy by removing a fetus before it becomes viable in the third trimester.” The truth of the matter is that fetuses most often become viable within the second trimester.

She then informs the women present of the proper regimen of abortifacients, including mifepristone and misoprostol, claiming that these drugs are “safer than Tylenol.” She describes Manual Vacuum Aspiration (MVA) and Dilation and Evacuation (D&E) abortions using purely clinical terminology, as the “combin[ation of] suction with medical tools.” Of course, she nowhere describes the ends toward which these instruments are employed — the mutilation of the unborn — but I suppose doing so was not deemed relevant to her; the pale graphics of her slides take the place of the images of the carnage that might have been displayed.

She presents the percentage of abortions that occur at each stage of pregnancy, and notes that, according to her figures, six percent of abortions are after week 14, and one percent occur in the third trimester. She proudly qualifies all these statistics by saying, “I think this is really important because when people talk about being anti-abortion they often talk about us like murdering babies, and the percentage of people — it is like literally just a block of cells for the vast majority of people that are getting an abortion rather than this sort of late-term perception that a lot of people have given this.” The implication of her argument here is that the pro-choice movement is murdering babies — but just a small enough percentage that they find it palatable.

When asked about this statement, Ashford wrote that her “intention” in saying this was to “provide factual context to a conversation that is frequently fueled by emotionally charged language… My goal was to examine the actual data surrounding when abortions occur, rather than to endorse that characterization [that abortions are murder].” Ashford’s defense would make sense, had she not referred to abortion as murder in another context as well, saying during the presentation’s Q&A period, again, that only a small percentage of abortions constituted murders. It does not seem like this was just a simple mistake.

Central to Ashford’s defense of abortion was that without abortion, women would be, in her view, condemned to have disabled children. Since poor children are more likely to be affected by pollutants in utero, she said, they are more likely to develop a disability during gestation, meaning that abortion restrictions disproportionately “impact” the poor by preventing mothers from aborting disabled children.

Of course, this argument is soft eugenics. Elsewhere in her speech, Ashford condemns the race-based eugenics movement which underpinned early 20th-century abortion activism. What is ironic, then, is that Ashford’s own activism seems continuous with this eugenic approach, rejecting the idea of fundamental human dignity in favor of an exclusionary understanding of the value of a life.

When asked for comment on her remarks about eugenics, Ashford replied that her intention was to convey “a woman’s ability to make deeply personal decisions regarding her own life, health, and pregnancy.” As for the disabled, she stated that, “I firmly believe that people with disabilities deserve respect, opportunities, and access to healthcare and support. Supporting reproductive autonomy and advocating for disability rights [...] are rooted in the same belief mentioned above: that individuals deserve dignity, agency, and meaningful support.” Notably, according to Ashford, the “life” and “health” of disabled children are less important, perhaps less “personal,” than the right of a woman to kill a child. Disabled people only have the rights to “respect” and “support,” not life or health — so it’s ok if she kills disabled babies; she just has to be nice to them while doing so.

After the end of the presentation, Ashford takes questions on one side of the stage, during which she reaffirms that only a low percentage of abortions involve killing babies. She also tells the story of her friend’s decision to have a late second-term abortion, citing the fact that the child would have been born deaf-blind. She poses a revealing rhetorical question, asking why someone would ever carry a child who was deaf and blind to term.

To answer her question, I could bring up Harvard alumna Helen Keller, a deaf-blind woman who lived a fantastic life — one which included graduating from Harvard College, co-founding the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), and eventually receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1964. I could also bring up the life of one particular young man who, in spite of his disability, was recently admitted to Harvard College: the author of this very piece.

But I think the best response identifies where the value of a life truly comes from. The value of the life of a child is derived not from the pleasure or pain they may bring to the mother. Rather, it comes from the fact that he, that all of us, is fearfully and wonderfully created in the image of God and endowed with all the rights and dignities to which bearers of the imago Dei are entitled by virtue of His grace and glory.

Following this exchange, I quietly back away, exiting through the same set of heavy oak doors as I quickly descend the stairs, returning to my dorm room to meditate upon the true extent of man’s depravity, and to pray for its remediation by His grace.