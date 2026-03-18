The Harvard Salient

The Harvard Salient

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Carole Steele's avatar
Carole Steele
2d

What many on the Left fail to understand is that Pres. Trump holds his national security cards close to his vest. Of course Pres. Trump would not dribble on about Iran during the SOTU speech!. Although he does like to chitchat with the press, and offers plenty of opportunity to question him, he is unlikely to share top secret plans with them. And unlike previous presidents, Trump's warnings to Iran are not empty. Further, Congress members who felt excluded from Trump's decision to bomb Iran should look to their own persistent, leaky history of siphoning classified information to coveted news outlets so they can sabotage Trump's plans. Trump made a checkmate move. Congress was left outside the circle of trust, where they belong. Right now, Congress cannot even muster needed legislation to secure our voter system with ID's, which over 80% of all voters support. Why would Pres. Trump trust them with war plans? Goodness no. The war against radical Iran is going very well, even if we deal with a temporary global oil price increase for a little while. The 'greatest generation' of past years would NOT be complaining right now. They sacrificed much, much more for the freedoms and safety we enjoy today. Perspective please.

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Michael Segal's avatar
Michael Segal
2d

It is worth reading the 1999 "Foreign Affairs" article by Edward Luttwak titled "Give War a Chance": https://www.foreignaffairs.com/articles/give-war-chance The argument is that "although war is a great evil, it does have a great virtue: it can resolve political conflicts and lead to peace".

Also of interest is David Petraeus explaining the "missile math" of an adversary building cheap missiles that can only be overcome with expensive interceptors. The concern is that Iran's rapid stockpiling of missiles and drones was calculated to make its nuclear weapon program untouchable. See interview at https://www.foxnews.com/video/6390763651112

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