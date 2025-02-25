The Harvard Salient

Michael Segal
Feb 25

Burtka makes the important point that "executive orders alone have limited longevity. If conservatives want long-term influence, these changes need to be enshrined into law through Congress."

The problem is that even though the Republicans have majorities in the Senate and House, they can't do much due to the 60 vote rule in the Senate. That rule is extraconstitutional - the whole concept of the vice president breaking ties in the Senate is based on the presumption that decisions should require a 50% majority, not a 60% majority.

I understand the concerns that by requiring only a 50% majority irreversible things could be done such as making Puerto Rico and Washington DC into states. But perhaps the best approach for actions that are essentially irreversible is to make those actions require 60%, but normal things require only 50%.

Carole Steele
Feb 25

I agree. I do believe that today, politics has driven the culture. Conservatives need to drive the formula in the opposite direction and encourage cultural norms that will influence the politic.

i also think Michael Knowles would be a good interview for The Salient.

