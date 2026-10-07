The Harvard Salient

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Babbling Beaver's avatar
Babbling Beaver
3d

Wussies of the World Unite! You have nothing to lose since you've already lost everyone's respect.

Iatrogenic Psychotherapeutic Neurosis Strikes Down Harvard Students

https://babblingbeaver.com/2026/06/24/iatrogenic-psychotherapeutic-neurosis-strikes-down-harvard-students/

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Alina Arias's avatar
Alina Arias
2d

Where are the students of the French Revolution? Why are we blind to the parallels? God help us.

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