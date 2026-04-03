The Harvard Salient

The Harvard Salient

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bruce goodman's avatar
bruce goodman
1d

I wish the article would have gone on to describe what is meant by a moral conservatism and detail how that would work.

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CC's avatar
CC
2d

Yes, morality is key, but what about just following the law?

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