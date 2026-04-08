The Harvard Salient

The Harvard Salient

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RAG's avatar
RAG
2d

The heritage of the West is the combining of Classical and Christian thought and culture. Some times one or the other becomes dominant, and Western culture is the worse for it. I would estimate that Christian values were dominant in the Middle Ages and Classical values are dominant now. A balance of Classical and Christian thought has led to the greatest cultural flourishing, such as the period of the Renaissance and the Reformation.

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Keith Sherman's avatar
Keith Sherman
2d

All true. All or nothing is infrequently acceptable. Too much distance between the bid and ask.

But where, today, has the ideology of the left been dispassionate?

The vaunted era of civil rights was great-as conceived. Taken to its fullest extreme of equity v equality, we are at a razor’s edge in our ever degraded discourse.

The tails of the bell curve getting normalized is very discomforting.

But certain of humanity’s western canon are uncompromisingly part of a civilized norm.

Homer, Milton and Shakespeare were white old men.

As were Isaac Newton and Einstein.

Are they surviving the scrutiny of the progressives? Are they not scoffed as a denigrated bunch of fogies?

Is merit to be discarded at the altar of drag queens reading drivel in grammar schools?

The crucible is fired and hot. Temperance evades us.

Not all of anything is good or bad.

I used to endorse that.

If a civilization believes it’s right to impose jihad to institute sharia, that is a non-starter.

Ideology : enlightenment :: dogma : inquiry

And never more salient the distinction as we confront it now. Not for the first time. For all time.

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