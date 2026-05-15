The Harvard Salient

The Harvard Salient

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Jonathan Gal's avatar
Jonathan Gal
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I'm old school, I guess, in that I focus more on the meaning and logic of sentences rather than their "emotional resonance." That's probably also why I chose science over government as my concentration at Harvard.

To my mind, it's pretty clear. Pure democracy gives the majority ultimate power without checks and balances. This has been pretty widely rejected by history for its mob-like characteristics. Constitutional Democracy is democracy with checks and balances from additional branches of government and also from the Constitution itself.

Constitutional Democracy is pretty much what we have in America, except I prefer to call it a Democratic Republic. I like the word "republic" because of its etymology. In the Bible, the tax collectors were called the "publicans." They raised money from private citizens for the benefit of the public, hence the term publicans. RE-publicans means opposed to the publicans or against taxation, just like RE-verse means to go the other way. That's logical. It makes sense, no matter how you are feeling.

And, I described it in two short paragraphs. It doesn't require dozens of overpaid liberal professors to understand this. Most of them should probably be committed to institutions for the mental illness of "Verbal Diarrhea" instead of contaminating the public mind with highly contagious verbal viruses in the name of scholarship, as they commonly do. They are a menace to society.

I am endlessly frustrated with the illogical nature of political rhetoric, especially coming from the American left, where words and ideas are twisted and turned into something they were never meant to be. Even worse, when they are not just twisted around, but deliberately deceptive and designed to cover up illegal conduct such as robbing the social programs to the tune of $Billions per year.

Legendary Congressman and War Hero, Davy Crockett put it best, when he said, "There ain't no ticks like polyticks. Bloodsuckers, all."

PS: This piece was written a dialect of American English called "Political Rhetoric," and it should not be taken literally.

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