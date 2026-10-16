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McNally, Richard J.'s avatar
McNally, Richard J.
3d

Dear Alex:

Randy Kennedy wrote a convincing Op-Ed in the Harvard Crimson *opposing* the use of DEI pledges once required by applicants for faculty positions in FAS. Dean Hopi Hoekstra, I believe, is the one who eliminated this requirement.

Best regards,

Richard J. McNally, Ph.D. Professor and Director of Clinical Training, Department of Psychology

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McNally, Richard J.'s avatar
McNally, Richard J.
13h

Thanks, Alex. Alas, I was unable to view the entire debate and hence missed this mention of his Op-Ed. :-)

All the best,

Rich

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