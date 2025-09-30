The Harvard Salient

The Harvard Salient

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jonathan Gal's avatar
Jonathan Gal
Sep 30

I confess. This is the first I have heard of Frederick List. From his Wikipedia entry, his life seems to have been pretty tumultuous. I also note that, unlike most modern economists, he had stints in business. He was not only an academic.

Trumponomics, including tariffs, seem to be off to a good start, but I expect things to get even better next year as the large commitments to direct investment into U.S. manufacturing start to gain traction. The list of commitments totals multiple trillions and should give us a large and lasting economic boost.

An economic boom of that magnitude and duration should also help to bring more voters to the right.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Salient Publications, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture