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Michael Segal's avatar
Michael Segal
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The degree to which the terms “apartheid”, "crime under international law" and "open-air prison" are used is excessive. The situation for women is bad in Afghanistan, but our approach should be more about using carrots than using sticks.

I'd tell the Taliban that we'd look favorably on their recovering the part of Pashtunistan that is across the Durand Line since 1893 in what is now Pakistan, but we can't do so while they are treating women badly.

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