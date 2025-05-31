The Harvard Salient

Terry Quist
1d

We can be grateful for small things that should be normal.

No significant political disruptions.

No lurid Jew-hatred from the podium as at MIT.

DEMedia is Propaganda
16h

Garber is no reformer. Until the board to both governing bodies are house cleaned, followed by a house cleaning of the administration and faculty not much will change.

Guess what You can have people from around the world at 5% of the student body. There's no need for 1/3. As usual, Trump is a pussy at 15%.

Board administration and faculty need to be 60% conservative for 60 years to make up for the last 60 years of which the last 30 were 90 95% far left.

Foreign Muslims .must be banned

Did Hogg ever get a degree? What was done to make things right with Kyle Kashuv also of Parkland.

Why aren't students and alumni showing for fraud and degradation of the valley of the degree?

I fought these fuckers as HBS student 80s. And I made these assholes cave like the bitches they are.

I embarrassed or humiliated 16 out of 20 of my professors who were wasting my time and money. I expected all 20 to be world class. Only 4 were.

Orange Nero the Muslim Bribed Treasonous Benedict Donald, should cut off all direct and indirect funding for every school that has gone JewPhobic and allowed them to be harassed and intimidated.

This is wildly illegal and criminal

All conspirators can be prosecuted under 18 USC 241

All money donated by Muslims should be donated to the US Treasury and anything named for Muslims removed

TheReligionOfPeace.com

BoschFawstin.com

ExMuslim.org

WikiIslam.net

Collectivism and Islam are each Violent Supremacist Totalitarian Genocidal Ideological Cults of Conquest. Each Wants to Control Everyone Everywhere.

Understand, this wasn't accidental. This is a culmination of 100 to 120 years of Collectivists undermining the foundations and pillars of the USA and Western civilization.

45 Communist Goals for America Read into Congressional Record Jan 10, 1963. Annotated by TXIconoclast

https://substack.com/@demediaispropaganda/note/c-95531378?r=4bdzfc

Did you ever learn about Stalin's CommIntl? Jefferson's Bible?

We are in the Middle of WW3 vs Islam. At the same time, we are in the end game of a Cold Civil War against Collectivism.

Know they Enemy

Documentation Compilation

Muslims Drinking Camel Piss

Part 1 of 2 https://substack.com/@demediaispropaganda/note/c-101598626?r=4bdzfc

Part 2 of 2 https://substack.com/@demediaispropaganda/note/c-101599446?r=4bdzfc

