The Harvard Salient

The Harvard Salient

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Art Wilkins's avatar
Art Wilkins
1d

Harvard is horrifying

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Linn, Scott C.'s avatar
Linn, Scott C.
14h

The one element left out which has and will have a long-term impact is the following. The departments mentioned are those populated by faculty who have fully bought into the left-leaning ideology, either because they earned their Ph.D.'s in departments steeped in it, or who when faced with the tenure and promotion decision realize they must tow the line or they will never make it. This is reinforced by the publication requirement where the author's work has to pass through a journal review process, satisfying both external reviewers, an associate editor and the editor. Going against what might be called 'current thinking (read ideology)' will doom acceptance, making tenure and promotion difficult. So at the moment the situation is self-perpetuating .

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