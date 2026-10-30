The Harvard Salient

The Harvard Salient

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Lucas!'s avatar
Lucas!
3d

Crazy

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Michael Segal's avatar
Michael Segal
1d

Why does Harvard Votes Challenge have an allocated annual budget? Who pays for anything beyond use of Harvard rooms?

It would be good to ask Dean Jeremy Weinstein whether such an event will take place in the future.

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