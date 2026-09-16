The Harvard Salient

The Harvard Salient

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Nick Berry's avatar
Nick Berry
6d

Sounds remarkably similar to the never ending "Synod on Synodality" in (my) Catholic Church.

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Jonathan Gal's avatar
Jonathan Gal
5dEdited

Harvard is chock full of meandering verbosity with little meaning.

Donald Rumsfeld once said, "Some people come to Washington to BE SOMEBODY. Others come to DO SOMETHING."

The corollary to that truism is this, "Still others come to Washington to HEAR THEMSELVES TALK."

Perhaps that is the true mission of Intellectual Vitality at Harvard?

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