The Harvard Salient

The Harvard Salient

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CC's avatar
CC
2d

The fact that Davis said / wrote those things shows how intolerant and infantile he is. Not ‘dean’ material.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gaslight 360's avatar
Gaslight 360
2d

Amen.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Salient Publications, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture