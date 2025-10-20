The Harvard Salient

Jonathan Gal
4d

With Christians being slaughtered by Muslims to the tune of 100,000+ in Nigeria, I find the selection of LGBTQI+ therapy as a political topic to be a gross mis-use of resources by the K-School IOP.

Let's put LGBTQI+ therapy into the Medical School's Psychology Department and then use the Kennedy School IOP as a platform to stop a genocide in Nigeria.

Jonathan Gal
4d

2 thoughts jump to my mind after reading this one.

1. On Nigeria, the most glaring threat to life and liberty is not LGBTQI+ rights, but rather religious rights and the right to life. More specifically, Islamists have been slaughtering Christians for many years without intervention by the West. Isn't this a higher moral priority than LGBTQI+ complaints about verbal slights and hurt feelings?

2. More generally, with regard to Africa, it seems to me that hostility towards LGBTQI+ persons during the most recent decades was driven more by fear of AIDS than by some sort of vaguely defined colonial mindset. There is a direct and scientifically verified link between AIDS and homosexual activity, but how, exactly, did colonialism cause LGBTQI+ antagonism? That seems much less clear to me.

