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Michael Segal's avatar
Michael Segal
4d

In an era in which drone warfare is becoming a major factor, the most important staffing initiative would be to get tech savvy people into the military. We should reduce current measures that keep out recruits with ADHD, which is very common among the tech savvy. Details at https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-military-needs-recruits-with-adhd-overstimulation-standards-learship-advantage-join-symptoms-11674056740?st=RVvqnx&reflink=desktopwebshare_permalink

This is far more important than keeping out people who can't lift 200 pounds.

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John Geiger's avatar
John Geiger
5d

Well said!

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