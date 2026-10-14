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On January 14, 2025, Pete Hegseth appeared before the Senate Armed Services Committee and summarized his entire agenda for the Pentagon in a single sentence: the Department is “laser-focused on lethality, meritocracy, warfighting, accountability and readiness.” Democrats in the Senate treated the line as mere sloganeering, a rhetorical flourish to be picked apart. But this line is not a slogan; it’s a commitment. It represents a fundamental reorientation of the military towards its primary function of defending America. Every other institutional priority pursued at the Pentagon over the last decade (diversity targets, adjusted evaluation criteria, “gender-neutral” recalibrations of physical standards) is legitimate only insofar as it answers to that purpose. What Hegseth was saying is that the point of the Pentagon is defense, not ideology. And what this means in practice is meritocracy, not DEI.

The case for reinstating meritocracy as the core organizing principle of our armed forces rests on the premise that standards should never move — we should not be slow to promote for symbolic effect, nor should we be too quick to promote to accommodate soldiers’ lifestyles, nor should we change our standards to correct for a demographic outcome. A standard that political overseers implement solely to force a desired non-military outcome is simply not serious. It is instead virtue signaling dressed up as a standard. That distinction matters more in the armed forces than anywhere else in American life.

Every major American institution has spent the past decade running some version of the same experiment: implementing hiring targets, promotion quotas, and reweighted evaluation criteria to correct for disparities in outcome. In a university admissions office or a corporate hiring pipeline, this experiment carries real costs such as resentment, inefficiency, and the slow decoupling of advancement from ability. These costs are worth debating. They are not, in the ordinary case, lethal.

Unlike these civilian institutions, a combat unit does not have the luxury of testing out various social equity experiments. When an infantry squad clears a building, or a platoon leader calls for fire support while in contact, or a rifleman decides in a fraction of a second whether the figure in a doorway is a threat, the unit’s performance is not simply assessed at the next quarterly review. It is assessed by those who survive it. An underqualified hire at a civilian institution produces a worse product. An underqualified member of a combat unit produces casualties: sometimes the substandard soldier himself, sometimes civilians. When concerns about maintaining high military standards are dismissed as an extension of the broader culture war, this distinction is lost. No other American institution translates a poor personnel decision into unnecessary death with such immediacy.

It follows that applying the logic of representative hiring to a combat unit is not merely imprudent. It is reckless. No serious person would propose redesigning the qualifying exam for airline pilots to hit a demographic target because everyone grasps, without needing to be told, that an aircraft does not care about representation. It only cares whether the person at the controls can fly it. The hundred-pound combat load of a typical infantry soldier is similarly indifferent. The stakes of error in a military context are categorically higher than the stakes of hiring decisions at a university or corporation, which means the tolerance for softened standards should be categorically lower — not identical, and certainly not more permissive, as recent Pentagon policy has too often treated it.

Hegseth’s critics are right about one thing: when pressed by Senator Kirsten Gillibrand to name a specific instance of official standards being lowered to achieve a demographic goal, he could not produce one. He instead asserted that commanders broadly face pressure to meet quotas for female infantry officers. Gillibrand replied, correctly, that no formal quota exists on paper.

But the absence of a written quota is not the absence of pressure, and treating the two as equivalent mistakes how institutional culture actually functions. Anyone who has spent time inside a large bureaucracy knows that culture moves people even without formal regulation. A promotion board that quietly notes when a command slate does not “reflect the force,” a fitness standard reconsidered after complaints about pass rates, a peer-review process in which the wrong feedback can quietly put an end to a command track promotion–none of this appears in a memorandum that can be waved at a senator during a hearing. It appears as atmosphere, and atmosphere is what determines whether a commander receives the benefit of the doubt or is managed out. The absence of a smoking gun in the Congressional Record does not establish the absence of a gun in the room.

This is also why the remedy Hegseth has since pursued, removing reference to race or sex in evaluation documents, along with creating a single standard applied without exception to the evaluation of every service member, remains the correct target. Restoring merit does not require proving a nonexistent conspiracy. It requires removing every variable from the promotion and standards process except the one that determines outcomes in firefights: whether the person beside you is the most capable person available to do the job.

The distinction Hegseth drew in his opening statement deserves to be treated with more weight than it received. Standards, he said, would be high, and they would apply equally to service members, but they would not be based on equity of outcome, which he rightly characterized as “a very different word.” Equity, in its contemporary institutional usage, means unjustly adjusting the bar so that outcomes appear even. Equality means applying just one bar to everyone and permitting outcomes to fall where they may. A military that chooses the former has decided, whether or not it says so openly, that the appearance of representation matters more than the fact of readiness. A military that must fight its next war to defend the nation cannot afford to make that decision. Hegseth returned to the same formulation months later, telling the Pentagon press corps that the department is “made stronger and more disciplined with high, uncompromising and clear standards.”

None of this requires believing that women do not belong in combat roles, or that any particular diversity initiative was conceived in bad faith. It requires only the narrower claim that no matter the ideological goal, the standard of promotion cannot be the instrument used to reach that goal, because that standard is often the only thing standing between a unit and catastrophe. Reinstating merit does not require withdrawing opportunity. It instead defines the nature of the opportunity, so that the soldier who earns it under a fair standard is a soldier the rest of the unit can actually trust with their lives.

In a combat unit, the standard is not decoration. It is the thing that decides who comes home.