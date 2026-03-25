The Harvard Salient

The Harvard Salient

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Michael Segal's avatar
Michael Segal
2d

As a Harvard faculty member who taught about AI in the 1980s (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17747494/), I'm not surprised that others did the same as me and started companies. Indeed, the SBIR program encouraged that.

Thiel made some good points about barriers to innovation, but there has long been a tendency to assume that discoveries have slowed to a trickle and we are coasting off older breakthroughs. But part of the reason for this tendency is that it is hard to know if recent discoveries will become major changes. A good examples is the work of HMS professor Bruce Yankner that suggests that lithium deficiency is what enables Alzheimer disease to progress (https://hms.harvard.edu/news/could-lithium-explain-treat-alzheimers-disease). It is not yet clear whether this is correct, but if it is it will be a huge breakthrough.

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Mike Moschos's avatar
Mike Moschos
21h

Peter Thiel, who actually is a quite smart man unlike some of the others of his ilk, points to some real symptoms here but within this interview never moves through them to look at the underlying disease which is the post WW2 in-general US System consolidation and as a big part of that the consolidation of science into a centralized, state–corporate, mediated-by-centralized-finance (public, private, and in-between finance), gate-kept by private and public powerful and cynical special interest groups, and with a cynically imposed monoculture; this form =replaced the earlier plural, distributed, semi-autonomous ecosystem of labs, firms, municipalities, independent institutions, etc..

He states cultural (“people became risk-averse”), regulatory (“FDA/NRC bottlenecks”), and sectoral explanations (biotech, nuclear, academia), but never provides the information that all of these are downstream of a single architectural transformation in which decision rights over science were removed from a wide field of diversified actors and pluralistic structures and then concentrated into a small number of national and quasi-private gatekept bodies. Even his apt critique of “bureaucratization” tthat the bureaucratization wasnt an just an accident or unintended consequence, t'was structural reorganization linked to Cold War planning, industry consolidation, governmental consolidation (we didnt just consolidate industry, we consolidated gov too into the national level, and those two consolidations go hand in hand) and later financialization. And quite importantly, that very bureaucratization generated large material benefits for the afore referenced cynical and powerful special interest groups (again, and this is important, its public AND private AND in-between interest groups there)

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