The Harvard Salient

The Harvard Salient

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Douglas Levene's avatar
Douglas Levene
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As far as I can tell, EA enthusiasts all fall on the spectrum and their judgment about people, relationships, and society is awful. I wouldn’t hire one to run a dog pound.

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