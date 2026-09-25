The Harvard Salient

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SlowlyReading's avatar
SlowlyReading
4d

Jerry Z. Muller makes a patient, carefully argued case that, in certain circumstances, faculty governance fails and external intervention can be justified, when a department or discipline has been captured by ideology:

https://jerryzmuller.substack.com/p/rethinking-faculty-control

At least a handful of genuinely open-minded academic liberals who are currently in high dudgeon over "assaults on academic freedom" might have their perspective broadened by reading Muller.

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Michael Segal's avatar
Michael Segal
1d

"Lived experience" is a euphemism for "anecdotal experience".

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