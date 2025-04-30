The Harvard Salient

The Harvard Salient

Will Meyerhofer
5h

How about less griping about Trump...and more battling antisemitism?

Michael Segal
10m

The Harvard Crimson reports that there were "more than 80 students and faculty" at the demonstration (https://www.thecrimson.com/article/2025/4/30/Protest-DHS-Affinity/). This may reflect Ira Stoll's rule of thumb that one way to get an attendance number is to divide the Crimson's number by 2.

It is not clear which freedoms were the theme of this demonstration. Hopefully it wasn't the freedom to discriminate against people low on the intersectionality pecking order.

