The Harvard Salient

The Harvard Salient

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Ethan R's avatar
Ethan R
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Your disdain for radicalism is interesting, as if you worship the middle of any two points. What is radical in one culture or context might be mainstream in another.

You seem to be overgeneralizing. The issue is not radicalization, but what is right, true, and just.

For instance, is it right or wrong to murder? One radical extreme is likely more adherent to truth and justice than the other.

Recall, the American Revolution was about as radical as it got, at the time.

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