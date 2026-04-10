The Harvard Salient

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Ira Stoll's avatar
Ira Stoll
11h

As an aside thanks for enabling comments here in contrast to the Crimson which despite paying a lot of lip service to intellectual exchange of ideas has disabled comments on its website (functionally silencing pro-Israel comments)

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Ira Stoll's avatar
Ira Stoll
11hEdited

I would like to know from the head of the Islamic Society 1) Does he agree with the October 7 2023 letter holding Israel totally responsible for all the violence? 2) Does he and his organization accept Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state or do they want it wiped off the map? 3) do they support or oppose the BDS movement against Israel? 4) do they falsely accuse Israel of genocide and apartheid? Without straight clear answers to points one, two, three, and four (which I’d welcome and which if the society comes out on the right

side of it’d be a welcome exception), hard to justify turning over the Quincy Courtyard to a loud event of theirs on Passover Shabbbat directly opposite Harvard Hillel. Just because someone is “religious” doesn’t mean they get a free pass…Hamas is also “religious” but no one wants to let them take over Quincy courtyard.

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