The Harvard Salient

The Harvard Salient

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jonathan Gal's avatar
Jonathan Gal
Oct 2

This is hard to believe.

https://nypost.com/2025/10/01/us-news/harvard-hires-drag-queen-named-lawhore-vagistan-as-visiting-professor/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jonathan Gal's avatar
Jonathan Gal
Sep 29Edited

Very thought provoking.

During my 30's, I converted from a very non-religious Episcopalian to a member of the Latter-day Saint church, and my wife and I are raising our four children in that faith.

The LDS approach to providing meaning and direction for young people is very different from the secular world I was raised in, which included an undergraduate degree at Harvard.

My first son loves the LDS church and is just a few days away from returning from his 2-year mission. Prior to his mission, he was very enthusiastic about it. It was a long-held childhood dream to serve a 2-year mission.

During his mission, he was not allowed internet access at all. He could receive texts and emails from his parents, but even his parents could not send attachments or links to anything on the internet. This policy is strictly enforced with special issue phones and special software. Of course, his primary reading was the Bible and the Book of Mormon. I also sent him a collection of books on CS Lewis, who is a popular author in LDS culture even though he was not a member of our church. All of his socializing during the past two years has been with other missionaries and/or the prospective converts that were interested in the church.

He has loved every minute of it. He tried to get an extension of his mission to make it longer than two years, but the church doesn't do that any more. His name is Benjamin. He is a little bit sad about his mission ending, but he returns home this Friday and then begins his undergraduate years here at Brigham Young University (BYU) in January. In addition to his academics, he is very excited to fulfill the next step on his spiritual journey, which is to find his 'eternal companion' (ie his LDS wife) and begin to build a family. There is no better place on earth than BYU-Provo for that!

He has purpose, direction, fulfillment, and happiness. He also has excellent test scores and an interest in Molecular Biology, CRISPR, and Medicine. He hasn't settled exactly on which way to go for graduate school, yet, but the theme seems to be "healer." Inspired by the stories of Jesus Christ's healing capabilities, he wants to be a healer.

I am thrilled with how it's going for him. Brigham Young University has placed a number of undergraduates into the Harvard Medical School and the graduate Biological Sciences. I know of several from my own department here. (I am a PhD candidate in the Molecular Biology Department here at BYU). From what I hear, BYU graduates have a good reputation amongst the Harvard Medical School community. I heard them described by one HMS professor as mature and hard working. He also said, "Send us more like that!"

We will see how it goes with Benjamin, but he seems to be very motivated and very serious about building a family, which is really the core, life-long mission of all LDS individuals.

Jonathan "Jono" Gal

AB Biology '89

Provo, UT

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Salient Publications, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture