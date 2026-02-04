The Harvard Salient

The Harvard Salient

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kristie Jochmann's avatar
Kristie Jochmann
7dEdited

Hello! Parent here. In principle I agree that parents should be the primary moralizing force for children, however, in the rancid cultural ecosytem we have, it's almost impossible for children to grow up healthy. I was by far the most restrictive parent I knew about the internet and social media. Our daughter did not get it until she graduated from high school. Our son got it in high school, but with multiple layers of monitoring and minimal time limits. But, they see it on their friends phones, they hear other kids talk about a warped set of values, they hear vulgarity broadcast in public places. Make no mistake, the government needs to clamp down on the companies that engineered a system that hijacks brains. Even the most intentional parenting has difficulty resonating when kids hear a million messages each day that tell them what their parents say is just not true. Parents in the past could count on neighbors, fellow parishioners, teachers, all echoing the same basic ethos. That is no more. In previous generations a kid alone in the backyard or bathroom was largely out of harms way- now immoral and dangerous messaging has deep access to our kids, even with the best protections parents can find.

Reply
Share
K.Walton's avatar
K.Walton
7d

This kind of writing is better than previous writings i’ve read from the Salient since the schism. More of this please, and don’t hold back!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Salient Publications, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture