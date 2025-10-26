The Harvard Salient has recently published articles containing reprehensible, abusive, and demeaning material—material that is, in addition, wholly inimical to the conservative principles for which the magazine stands. The Board has also received deeply disturbing and credible complaints about the broader culture of the organization. It is our fiduciary responsibility to investigate these matters fully and take appropriate action to address them. We are therefore pausing operations of the magazine, effective immediately, pending our review.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Board of Directors Alex Acosta - Chairman Chris Krug - Treasurer Naomi Schaefer Riley - Director Will Long - Director Alfredo Ortiz - Director Sarah Steele - Director, Pres. Emerita Ex officio Eric Nelson - Faculty Advisor Harvey Mansfield - Advisor Ruth Wisse - Advisor Jacob Cremers - Pres. Emeritus