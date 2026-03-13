The Harvard Salient

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This article's central claim collapses on its own opening image. The artwork, "Master of Puppets," was created by Anirudh Sainath (Molee Art), a devout Hindu digital artist, as cover art for his father's book on spirituality. The figure is not "a high-caste figure pulling strings." It is Śrī Kṛṣṇa — God — depicted as the sūtradhāra, the divine puppeteer of the five Pāṇḍavas, a deeply reverential bhakti image rooted in the Gītā (18.61: the Lord dwells in the hearts of all beings, causing them to revolve as if mounted on a machine). The five "marionettes" are Yudhiṣṭhira, Bhīma, Arjuna, Nakula, and Sahadeva. The authors saw a tilak and assumed "Brahmin pulling strings." They mistook God for a caste group. That's the level of theological literacy driving this piece.

The textual case is worse. The article quotes Ṛg Veda 10.90.12 (the Puruṣa Sūkta) and declares it "not a misunderstood metaphor" but "a claim of inherent, ethnic hierarchy." The Puruṣa Sūkta is a cosmogonic hymn describing the entire universe — sun, moon, animals, the Vedas, the cardinal directions — emerging from the sacrifice of the cosmic Puruṣa. Isolating one verse about social groups from a hymn about the origin of the physical cosmos is a basic exegetical error. More importantly, this is the ONLY hymn in the entire Ṛg Veda mentioning a fourfold division. The word "śūdra" appears exactly once in 10,600+ verses. If the varṇa system were the foundation of Vedic religion, its near-total absence from the rest of the Ṛg Veda would be inexplicable.

Meanwhile, the Ṛg Veda itself shows fluidity. In 9.112, the poet says: "I am a poet, my father is a physician, my mother grinds grain." Multiple occupations, one family, no hint of birth-locked status. Kavaṣa Ailūṣa, a Ṛg Vedic ṛṣi, was the son of a dāsī (slave woman). Viśvāmitra was born a Kṣatriya king and became a brahmarṣi through tapas — impossible under a rigid birth-based system.

The article calls the Manusmṛti "the primary law book of this tradition." It is one of 20+ Dharmaśāstra texts whose authority has been contested within Hinduism for centuries. Ambedkar publicly burned it in 1927 — celebrated by Hindu reformers, not condemned as heresy — because Hinduism has no single binding legal code. The Bhagavad Gītā (4.13) says varṇa is based on guṇa and karma, not birth. The Bhāgavata Purāṇa (7.11.35) says a person's varṇa should be determined by conduct, not lineage. And in the Mahābhārata's Vana Parva (3.177-178) — the very epic whose characters are in the artwork — Yudhiṣṭhira is asked directly, "Who is a Brāhmaṇa?" He answers: conduct alone determines status. If a Śūdra has noble qualities, he is a Brāhmaṇa; if a Brāhmaṇa lacks them, he is a Śūdra. "Na yoniḥ nāpi saṃskāro na śrutaṁ na ca saṁtatiḥ / kāraṇāni dvijatvasya vṛttam eva tu kāraṇam" — neither birth, nor saṃskāra, nor learning, nor lineage is the mark; conduct alone is. That's Dharmarāja himself speaking in the text Hindus call the fifth Veda.

The method here — cherry-picking the harshest legal texts and declaring them the essence of a religion — could destroy any tradition. Leviticus 25:44-46 authorizes hereditary slavery. Exodus 21:20-21 says a master who beats a slave is unpunished if the slave survives a day because "the slave is his money." 1 Samuel 15:3 commands the slaughter of infants. Ephesians 6:5 tells slaves to obey masters "with fear and trembling." Quran 4:3 and 4:24 permit taking slave women as concubines. Surah 9:5 instructs: "Kill the polytheists wherever you find them." Classical fiqh codified slave markets across all four madhāhib.

No serious person reduces Christianity to Leviticus or Islam to Surah 9:5. These are traditions of billions, defined by their spiritual and ethical cores, not by their harshest ancient legal texts. The same courtesy is owed to Hinduism. And defending a community against reductive bigotry is not endorsing historical texts. CAIR opposing Islamophobia doesn't mean endorsing jihad. Jewish groups opposing antisemitic imagery aren't endorsing Deuteronomy 20. Hindu Americans objecting to their faith being caricatured as a slavery cult aren't defending the Manusmṛti. These are the same principle.

On SB 403 — Newsom's own veto message says caste discrimination is already covered under California's existing ancestry protections, which state law mandates be "liberally construed." You can disagree with that legal analysis, but the article doesn't engage with it at all — it just asserts without evidence that the veto was bought by a "Brahminist lobby."

Finally, this is the Harvard Salient — shut down by its own board months ago for publishing material including language echoing a 1939 Hitler speech, internal chats with racial slurs, and unpublished calls for mass executions. Their own board, including Harvey Mansfield, called it "wholly inimical to conservative principles." Publishing an article on relaunch day that labels an entire religious community's civic participation as "radical," "anti-American," and "segregationist" suggests the reform is cosmetic.

Veritas requires reading texts carefully and understanding traditions in their full complexity, not through the worst verses you can find. This article fails on every count.

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Htoo Myat Kyaw's avatar
Htoo Myat Kyaw
2dEdited

This article highlight a growing trend of lobbyists aiming to sugar coat plainly un-American, un-democratic, and value-degrading practices, and moreover own the narrative. This article’s emphasis on universities and government confirming to truly un-American and dishonest ideals showcase both shyness from harsh truth, and ignoring unpleasant realities veiling being sectarian divides to address these issues of upholding and protecting constitutional rights of each citizen.

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