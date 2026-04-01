The Harvard Salient

The Harvard Salient

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Mike Petrik's avatar
Mike Petrik
4d

You should not have been so surprised at this man's conversion. No male, even at HLS, really wants to be a man without a chest.

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Jonathan Gal's avatar
Jonathan Gal
4dEdited

I tend to agree with the peer who said "there are traitors in out midst."

The Book of Mormon tells a story about a once prosperous civilization that existed in the Western Hemisphere many centuries ago.

The civilization collapsed gradually due to the influence of a group called the "Gadianton Robbers." They did not use organized military force, but rather civilian infiltration of the existing government, as a means to take it over. In so doing, the government became so corrupt that the entire civilization collapsed.

As a result of this story, and others, Mormon evangelism is about more than saving individual souls and families. It is about saving our entire country, our liberty, and our Constitution from this kind of moral decay and collapse.

Nick Shirley is doing the work of God! I just hope and pray that he stays safe. I worry a lot about his personal safety. The Gadianton Robbers used murder and political assassination to advance and defend their power.

PS: The Book of Mormon was originally written in reformed Egyptian. The term "mon" is reformed Egyptian for "good" or "goodness". Contrary to popular belief, the term "Mormon" is not about producing more "men" but rather more "good" or more "goodness." Some refer to it as a breeding cult designed to populate the earth, and they say that "Mormon" = "More Men." But, that is a fallacy.

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