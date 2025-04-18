Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

In this world I am your servant Though never do I stay with you Who at your last had friends but scant As agony o’er your face drew With bloodshot eyes raised to the sky Your hands so rough, as raw wood grain Pains ensure man no more shall die Bearing our errs your feet gone lame Your skin like muslin drawn too tight O’er bones which I can total count Sore back so kissed by lashes’ bite Lanced side pours blood as blessing’s fount I’ll adore every cut and bruise That does my soul with grace suffuse