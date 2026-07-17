The Harvard Salient

The Harvard Salient

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Elizabeth Tilton's avatar
Elizabeth Tilton
17h

Ultra left-wing values and expressions seem much more important when performed in front of one's peers. Once college is over and the torrent of new opinions and expressions come your way, many people modify or transmute those hard core convictions, unless they become politicians, of course. Take joy in the many laughable ideas that college brings to light and consider yourselves superior.

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Babbling Beaver's avatar
Babbling Beaver
19h

Take heart, noble losers. While you are correct in your conclusion that using facts and reason to change the minds of your woke colleagues is a fool's errand, there are still effective ways to make a difference on campus, and in the world. And that is through merciless mockery. Saul Alinsky said it best in his Rules for Radicals no. 5: "Ridicule is man's most potent weapon." So take heart and lift your voice in song, joining the Babbling Beaver in a hearty rendition of the hit ballad "Mockery is the Best Policy." Sound on, and follow the lyrics at - https://babblingbeaver.com/2026/04/02/mockery-is-the-best-policy/

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