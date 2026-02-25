The Harvard Salient

Harvey Pollack
That sounds like a dull class indeed. Back when there were dinosaurs, and professors unafraid of independent thought, a similar class consisted of reading a book then while in class, being asked to debate some theme with the professor, such as "what constitutes a good life?". If the debate was going well then maybe five or ten minutes in the professor would stop the debate and we'd have to switch sides, with the student arguing the professor's position and vice versa. Grading was based on the ability to formulate and express logical arguments in real time, not on any specific viewpoint proposed and argued. And by no means did we do pedantic analysis to denigrate the works of the authors.

And Professor James Jones, should you read this, know these skills I learned and practiced under your tutelage have served me very well over the years, and I remain deeply grateful.

Terry Quist
Excellent essay, and to the point.

It sounds like Hum10 is "Deconstruction 101."

