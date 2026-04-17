The Harvard Salient

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Onalee McGraw's avatar
Onalee McGraw
3d

Absolutely fantastic. Thank you so much. This post can go a long way to restore Humanitas. We work hard alongside you with our Classic Film Study Project - piloted Mr. Smith Goes to Washington and others with college students, classic movie storytelling. I love this post and thank you ....from Dr. Onalee McGraw, Director EGI classic film study project....

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Keith Sherman's avatar
Keith Sherman
1d

Well played.

Do we not find ourselves at a providential crossroads…?

A time when Anthropic has lost its control of its Mythos program.

A time that has come upon us in too clandestine manner that Human 2.0 is our replacement.

Great thoughts and inductive Scientia have led us here….

With what next for Humanitas?

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