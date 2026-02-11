The Harvard Salient

The Harvard Salient

Art Wilkins
7d

Yes, sometimes faith can present a more likely picture of the entirety of “what is” than a less likely, and just as - or more - incomplete explanation of “what is” by a thesis provided by the children of science and three centuries of philosophy. Those three centuries have provided not only a bedrock of truth but also a bedrock of faith. Considered as theses, we observe that science and philosophy have led to depredations like the millions murdered in the world wars of the twentieth century, including the gassing of soldiers in WWI, and the conscious murder of those in death camps. It has also led to the modern murderous rise of antisemitism and the postmodern rise of the worship of power, and the negation of all value, except political power … creating a cult of death. Neither has faith as an abstract value, or in its concrete expression, an escape from depredations. Yet faith, as described in the lecture, provides a path towards a better description not only of “what is” but also “what should be” for human beings. The way is a Way. Moses saw that, and took the risks, and suffered for his vision. So must we. We must follow the vision. We must have faith.

