We would like to update readers and supporters of the Salient regarding our decision last week to shut down the operations of the organization. We have issued a cease and desist order, instructing anyone who is continuing to publish under the name of the Salient or representing themselves in any way as leading the Salient to suspend immediately.

We have also commissioned a law firm to investigate decisions around the publication of certain offensive material as well as disturbing internal actions and communications that have been brought to our attention. We welcome the cooperation of the organization’s staff and leadership with this investigation. We expect to share further information as soon as it’s feasible.

We would like to thank the supporters of the Harvard Salient for their patience during this time.

The Board of the Harvard Salient