The Harvard Salient

The Harvard Salient

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Terry Quist's avatar
Terry Quist
1d

You are stepping into the shoes of the Harvard-Radcliffe Conservative Club in the 80s.

While the new Harvard Salient covered the journalism front, the Conservative Club brought speakers and debates to campus.

Great initiative--keep it up!

Terry Quist

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Ian Dyer's avatar
Ian Dyer
1d

Justin-The most far-reaching task you can do right now is to immediately post a clear statement on who the most conservative-friendly candidates are in the current Harvard Board of Overseers and Alumni Association election, which goes through May 19, I believe.

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