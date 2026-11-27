Le Sculpteur by Gilles Demarteau

The rapid development of AI has created a panic among those who believe their jobs may soon be automated. Many worry that AI will wipe out several industries as it becomes capable of performing more and more tasks. But this is not the first time that a new technology has made a significant number of jobs seemingly obsolete. Past automations have often opened more doors than they have closed, and there is good reason to believe that AI will do the same. In light of this history, recent AI panic may start to seem unwarranted.

For the first time on record, recent college graduates face higher unemployment than the workforce as a whole. Technical skills that many young adults believed would help distinguish them in the job market now leave them exposed to the threat of being replaced by AI agents, which can accomplish many of the entry-level tasks for which companies previously hired recent graduates. The unemployment rate of graduates who studied the subjects most exposed to being replaced by AI — for example, computer science and information systems— has increased by five percentage points since the public launch of ChatGPT in 2022, while their wages have declined by thirteen percent. The labor market may thus seem hopeless to many young Americans. As companies adopt AI across nearly every industry, seemingly cutting wages and raising unemployment, young people’s hope to have as good a life as their parents diminishes.

The attitudes of prominent business leaders and politicians have further amplified the public’s fears over AI. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has said that half of all entry-level white-collar jobs could disappear within five years. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has gone even further, once warning that up to 40 percent of all jobs could disappear in a few years because of AI. Most prominently, Senator Bernie Sanders has put forth a bill to completely ban AI development. But while AI systems have led and will lead to some job loss in the short run, they will likely bring society more and better jobs, just as other similarly disruptive technologies have done in the past.

AI’s disruption of traditional youth employment paths is not unprecedented. Young workers have historically been the most affected by technological change. Young workers, with limited experience, have skills that are less transferable than their older coworkers’. But with that lack of transferability also comes a substantial advantage: young workers are extremely reskillable.

One major example of how young people can rapidly reskill was the introduction of the dial telephone in the 1920s. When the dial telephone was originally introduced, it made the job of four percent of young women in the workforce obsolete in a matter of years. At the time, telephone operation was among the largest occupations in the country; the dial telephone meant that operators’ work was no longer needed. But telephone operators did not single-file exit the workforce. Rather, they found new jobs where they learned new skills. While these jobs tended to pay lower wages than telephone operation, jobs were not destroyed — most workers reskilled and returned to the workforce. So, even in the cases of sudden and severe decreases in employability in large sectors, young people are still often able to learn new skills and find new jobs.

More recently, the Great Recession caused a major depopulation of private practice law firms — and thus a decline in opportunities for young lawyers as well. Here, too, young workers were able to reskill successfully; within the last ten years, legal graduates’ job opportunities have returned to pre-Recession numbers. Just as happened when the dial telephone was introduced, when demand for private practice declined, the market shifted to accommodate that decreased demand. Thus, the reskilling principle notably applies even in highly technical fields that require advanced degrees: a reduction in demand for some applications of those degrees does not mean a long-term decline in employment opportunities.

The same will likely be true of AI disruption. With human guidance, AI is now able to do much of the most menial data collection and analysis work with incredible efficiency. This has led to massive per-worker productivity gains, making each worker more valuable and pushing even highly specialized industries like law firms to hire more. Indeed, law firms exemplify a trend documented by a recent study from the National Bureau of Economic Research: While workers are at risk of being replaced in occupations in which AI can do most tasks required, employability and productivity have actually increased when AI acts as a mere supplement to human labor. This is because AI allows each worker to become substantially more valuable to the company where they work. Other firms across the board will thus be able to do their work more efficiently, justifying expansion and creating the need for new jobs.

Further, the idea that AI will even replace a significant number of jobs presumes that the current decline in youth employment owes to AI replacement. Whether that is the case is itself doubtful; so far, little evidence shows that AI has caused a broad decline in youth employment beyond a couple of scattered industries.

The decline in youth employment, for example, began not in 2022 but in 2019, long before powerful AI tools became publicly accessible. Accordingly, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York attributes 64 percent of the decline in youth employment to a shift towards remote work, not the adoption of AI. Young workers, who need training and mentorship, became unemployable when lockdowns made that training and mentorship impossible. Meanwhile, companies that did not switch to remote work also did not decrease their youth hiring rate during this period, proving that the decline in youth employment was caused by remote work.

In fact, the risk of AI replacement remains low. Today, only 3.7 percent of jobs face “high” levels of exposure to AI replacement. While some sectors of the economy like software development may face significant disruption in the coming years, the evidence suggests AI’s threat to the job market is overblown. It is unclear how pessimists like Amodei think that a 3.7 percent exposure rate will somehow transform into a 50 percent decline in white-collar job opportunities.

Indeed, it is likely that AI will not just lead to increased white-collar job opportunities but also to increased opportunities in general. This is because AI leads to significant improvements in firm profits, leading to dividends for both workers and shareholders. Firms that extensively use AI are estimated to increase their employment growth by six percent and to increase their sales by 9.5 percent. Thus, as AI adoption makes companies more productive and profitable, it also allows them to hire more people and expand their operations. AI adoption has the potential to reshape the market, not by destroying jobs through replacement but by creating them through economic growth.

Of course, the full economic impact of recent developments in AI will take decades to develop. In 1987, when computers could be found in most offices, but GDP growth remained relatively unaffected, the Nobel laureate economist Robert Solow remarked that, “You can see the computer age everywhere but the productivity statistics.” The same could just as well be said of AI today. While ChatGPT reached a billion monthly users just a few months ago and AI use as a whole seems ubiquitous, general economic growth has remained remarkably steady in spite of massive efficiency gains to individual tasks. So, any forecasts about the future of AI and its impacts on the market should be made tentatively.

But the numbers paint a preliminary picture quite different from the one about which pessimists in both politics and business fret. The numbers do not point to an imminent apocalypse or the end of youth employment. Instead, AI offers new opportunities for economic development that will allow for more job growth in the near future.