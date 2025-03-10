The Harvard Salient

No. 11 - Dr. Christine Rosen: American Enterprise Institute
No. 11 - Dr. Christine Rosen: American Enterprise Institute

Mar 10, 2025
Dr. Christine Rosen is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, where she focuses on American history, society and culture, technology and culture, and feminism. She is a columnist for Commentary magazine and one of the cohosts of The Commentary Magazine Podcast. She is also a fellow at the University of Virginia’s Institute for Advanced Studies in Culture and a senior editor in an advisory position at The New Atlantis.

Dr. Rosen has a PhD in history, with a major in American intellectual history, from Emory University, and a BA in history from the University of South Florida.

