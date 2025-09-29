No. 12 - Dr. Ian Marcus Corbin: The Public Culture Project

Dr. Ian Marcus Corbin is a philosopher on faculty in Neurology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital / Harvard Medical School, where he co-directs the Human Network Initiative, and is a Faculty Member at the HMS Center for Bioethics. He serves as a Senior Fellow at the think tank Capita, co-directs the Trust and Belonging Initiative at Harvard’s Human Flourishing Program, and serves on the ethics committee at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. His philosophical work examines the connections between modes of intersubjectivity, community, and cognitive flourishing, and he has a book on belonging and world-making forthcoming from Yale University Press. He advises elected officials at the federal and state level, along with leaders of for-profit and non-profit enterprises, on issues of belonging, culture, and flourishing.

Dr. Corbin is spearheading Harvard’s Public Culture Project.

