The Harvard Salient

The Harvard Salient

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KGold's avatar
KGold
Nov 25

Is there are media coverage of this event? If not, contact The Daily Wire, LifeNews, Daily Caller, etc. It should be everywhere

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Alina Arias's avatar
Alina Arias
Nov 25

Thank you for doing your part in this essential work! God bless you and those whose lives you touch’

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Salient Publications
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture