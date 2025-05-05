The Harvard Salient

The Harvard Salient

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ethan R's avatar
Ethan R
12h

This was beautiful and moving. I'm so happy for you to have found God through not only your (God-given) intelligence but faith as well. Praise be to Christ!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Dozier's avatar
John Dozier
12h

Amen. To Christ be the glory!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Salient Publications
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture