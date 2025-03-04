The Harvard Salient

The Harvard Salient

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Terry Quist's avatar
Terry Quist
Mar 4

https://honestyculture.com/alexander-solzhenitsyn-live-not-by-lies/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Terry Quist's avatar
Terry Quist
Mar 4

In this context, you may want to check out Solzhenitsyn's 1978 Harvard Commencement speech and his earlier short essay "Live Not by Lives." https://www.solzhenitsyncenter.org/a-world-split-apart

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Salient Publications, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture