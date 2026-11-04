The Harvard Salient

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Cathy Carron's avatar
Cathy Carron
1d

Isn’t Trump doing this for ‘National security’ ? It’s been noted that a number of industries need to be ‘reshored’….rather stunning that you didn’t even mention that could be a possibility….

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John Geiger's avatar
John Geiger
1d

I'm with you Emmanuel. So is Merriam-Webster: "Begging the question means 'to elicit a specific question as a reaction or response,' and can often be replaced with 'a question that begs to be answered.' However, a lesser used and more formal definition is 'to ignore a question under the assumption it has already been answered.'"

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