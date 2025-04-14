Derivative-Thinking Among Harvard's Activist Class
An inspection of the intersectionality, hypocrisy, and solidarity in The Harvard Crimeson
Last month, The Harvard Crimeson, a pro-Palestine paper modeled after The Harvard Crimson, released its newest edition, consisting of ten articles and one speech. Readers were blessed with pieces discussing the safety of queer Palestinians, the lack of solidarity within the Asian-American community, and—prepare yourself—how demilitarizing Gaza alleviates climate change.
It would be easy to write a line-by-line breakdown of each inaccuracy the paper contains. But that would not be constructive. An investigation of foundational themes, defenses, and history is far more valuable.
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support our work.
Most pervasive is the reliance on intersectional theory, a framework coined by Kimberlé Crenshaw that examines how social categories can intersect to produce unique discrimination and privilege. For example, the article “In the Name of Love” argues that Israel is “pinkwashing” its acceptance of LGBTQ+ individuals to court support. To explain Palestine’s repressive laws on sexuality, the authors note that this is merely a product of “Western homophobia” imported by the British.1 Note that it is not merely homophobia from the West. It is the intersectional combination of the two that creates a special kind of terrible.
Their instinct to connect distinct systems of critical thought extends beyond identity. In an article about climate change, the authors note that emissions from the first 120 days of the “genocide” exceeded “the annual emissions of 26 individual countries and territories.” In classic intersectional fashion, the war in Gaza (a progressive issue) must somehow relate to climate change (another progressive issue). Intersectionality has become muscle memory, a natural reflex to call on when the authors run out of ideas. Since they lack the knowledge to write a fulsome critique of Israeli military strategy, they turn to emissions reports instead.2
Another throughline is hypocrisy. Returning to the “In the Name of Love” article, the authors cite the words of a self-proclaimed “‘trans-Palestinian drag artist” named Mama Ganuush. He argues that queer Palestinians worry less about other Palestinians and more about Zionism, verified by his family that “loves [his] drag.”
Readers may be shocked that the esteemed Mr. Ganuush feels so comfortable taking pride in his transgender identity until they learn that he lives in San Francisco, California. That’s right: only in the West can a so-called transgender Palestinian live in safety.
Solidarity, too, runs rampant throughout the articles. Even the caption of the article “Why Solidarity?” notes that members of the Tohono O’oodham Nation, a Native American tribe, were present at the protest in Gaza. To the activist, it is useful to analogize the Native Americans and the Palestinians because it is difficult to defend the actions of Hamas from first-principles. Equating Palestinians to other people groups, including those engaged in less morally dubious activities, becomes a way to justify their stance.
A similar strategy is employed in the article “Palestine is our Future." The article argues that “orientalist anxieties and Western imperial legacies within Asia” cause anti-Asian sentiment, which includes anti-Palestinian sentiment because Palestine is in Asia.
If the authors want to make a semantic argument, then yes, Palestine is in Asia, and Palestinians are Asian. But seldom does the colloquial term “Asians” include Arabs, just as it seldom includes Russians. Semantics aside, the argument is still hollow. That Asian-Americans should somehow feel solidarity with Palestinians purely because they are descendants of the same continent that houses 4.7 billion people and 60% of the world’s population is preposterous. Not to mention, Israel is also in Asia and, by their logic, deserves solidarity.
In a generous read, The Harvard Crimeson is the byproduct of too much ego and too little substance; in a critical read, it is manic and fantastical. Its authors have created a mythos of Palestine, no more real than Narnia or Tatooine. It is rife with derivative-thinking–the blind acceptance of opinions found on social media, repeated by the authors in melodramatic language and watered-down substance. Leave The Harvard Crimeson to where it belongs: on your table as a coffee coaster, or as an instruction manual for political satire.
In fairness, it is a historical fact that the laws on sexuality were produced by the British. But the British left three-quarters of a century ago. Are the Palestinians truly so inept and dysfunctional that they can’t repeal this law? Or is it possible they are not the socially progressive champions the authors claim, and they keep the law because they actually support it?
Even funnier is the reason the authors cited “26 countries” instead of the percent of global emissions. The 26th lowest polluting nation is Eritrea, which accounts for a mere 0.0021% of global emissions.
How does the anonymous article in The Harvard Crimeson (https://www.thecrimeson.com/article/in-the-name-of-love) determine that the repressive practice on sexuality in areas ruled by Palestinian Arabs originate from the regulations from the British Mandate rather than the Koran? As an example from Koran, in al-A’raaf 7:80-81 it is stated "Verily, you practice your lusts on men instead of women. Nay, but you are a people transgressing beyond bounds (by committing great sins)’”. The article claims that "there are no legal prohibitions on homosexuality in Palestine" but even the EU expressed concern over executions of LGBT people in areas under control of Palestinian Arabs: https://www.europarl.europa.eu/doceo/document/E-5-2003-1346_EN.html
Blaming the British Mandate for the anti-LGBT climate is particularly ironic since the article criticizes Israel's tolerance of LGBTs as "pinkwashing". But Israel was also ruled by the British Mandate and even though its government includes religious parties, it does not treat LGBT people anywhere near as harshly as done in areas ruled by Palestinian Arabs. The article relates how there have been no takers on the $1 million offer for anyone holding an LGBT parade in Gaza, and says they do not occur because "pride parades are a distinctly American tradition". But Israel has LGBT parades. The Palestinian Arabs anti-LGBT climate is best attributed to the Koran, not the British Mandate.
It should be noted that the speaker of Israel's Knesset, Amir Ohana, is openly gay and Ohana's husband is treated as any other parliamentary spouse. But if the Palestinian Arabs are so open about homosexuality, what would happen if someone asked Mahmood Abbas whether he was willing to ask the French hospital in which his predecessor died to release the T-cell results and the stool parasites test result for cryptosporidiosis, an illness typically fatal in HIV-positive individuals?
The Harvard Crimeson has one key similarity to the actual Harvard Crimson. It does not allow comments. It is not difficult to guess why neither wants their writing to be critiqued.
Who pays for The Harvard Crimeson to be circulated?