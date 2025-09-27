The Harvard Salient

The Harvard Salient

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David's avatar
David
Sep 27

"The Virgin Mary, the model of womanhood, is no pale echo of man but a wholly other glory, illuminated by Grace."

What an incredibly beautiful sentence.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ethan R's avatar
Ethan R
Sep 27

Love that you are playing offense here. This restorationist mindset is essential to reclaim our heritage and greatness as a nation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Salient Publications, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture