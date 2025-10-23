The Harvard Salient

The Harvard Salient

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ethan R's avatar
Ethan R
2d

This reads like pure satire, something you'd see on the Babylon Bee or back in the day on Saturday Night Live. The fact that this is now commonplace at not only Harvard but almost certainly many institutions of higher education would be hilarious if it were not so dangerous. Thank you for shedding light on this messaging. Sunshine is the best disinfectant.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark Reeves's avatar
Mark Reeves
2dEdited

Not sure if I understand what you’re driving at in the article. But, it seems you disapprove of his approach and remarks.

With respect to the condoms, many college students are sexually active. It seems to me like providing free condoms is a good pregnancy prevention tactic, especially pre Valentine’s Day. You can dress it as a healthcare initiative, but the drive is to prevent pregnancy during ‘sex’, simple as that.

I’m curious as to your objection related to the 3 themes he hit in during Women’s History Month. The topics are interesting, not something most young people would be thinking about. Maybe not as important as other themes, but certainly interesting and worth consideration.

TDOV communities do bring diversity and incredible complexity to campus life, and to the world and they’ve created a national conversation. I’m not for boys/ men in girls/wome’s sports. However, I can appreciate the complex nature of the issue.

Im curious as to whether his “supporting students exploring gender”, means a) supporting students in their quest to potentially change their gender, or b) supporting students to understand the complexity of the issue for those people who are considering gender change. If (a), that’s problematic, as the ramifications of such have lifelong consequences bad or good.

I don’t believe the ‘physical’ survival of American Indians, Alaska Natives, and Native Hawaiians is at risk, but surely their cultures were crushed through conquest, and perhaps that was the Dean’s reference.

I suspect that most Americans know someone who’s gay, and many have a gay friend(s) or family member(s). They are people too, just like us straight folks. I’m no therapist, but it can’t be healthy for a straight guy or gal to go through life dating someone of the same sex. I mean after all, their straight. That said, it’s probably best for a gay man or woman to come out, be who they are, and hopefully they too will be accepted. Eat a rainbow cookie, a nice way of saying, be kind to one another, straight or gay.

If the dean’s job is to promote academics, and he’s not done that well, well that’s a problem. If he’s done that well, and also added the activism, then perhaps you might say, good for him for speaking out on things he’s passionate about.

I can see why some would be against identity-centered messaging, especially when it leans toward normalizing transgender or homosexuality, since it’s not normal in the man woman, having children sort of way. We worry about this being pushed upon impressionable kids and young teens, for fear that it’ll make them become gay or trans. Will it? But, this is a college, Harvard College, the world’s preeminent institution of high.est learning. The smartest of the smart, the crème de la crème.

I’m confident they can handle the dialogue. College athletes and high school athletes are at the center of the debate on boys/men in women’s/girls sports and now the tide is shifting, as I think it should.

If you’re concerned they Harvard’s elite students will be swayed by this dean, then bring a counterpoint on campus and debate it. Have a healthy discussion, listen to both sides and don’t shoot the messenger. Do an on-air podcast with the dean and seek his opinion. Express your position against. The truth is usually in the middle.

Note.. I’m a straight married father, somewhat conservative, with several friends and relatives who are gay, trans, and such, not that it matters.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Salient Publications, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture