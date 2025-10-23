Harvard Dean Used Official Emails to Promote Sexual, Political, and Ideological Messages
By Richard Y. Rodgers
Internal emails obtained by The Harvard Salient reveal that Gregory Davis, for-now Resident Dean of Dunster House, repeatedly used his official Harvard account to distribute sexually themed, political, and ideological messages to students throughout his interim period. This reporting follows revelations about social media posts he made and a non-apology he issued.
The screenshots show Davis’s portion of a wider regular newsletter—the "Mooseletter”—sent to all Dunster House residents. The emails offer a window into the worldview of a modern Harvard administrator—part social worker, part activist, and unapologetically partisan.
On February 13, 2024, Davis sent a message to residents marking “International Condom Day.”
“Come by the Dining Hall for free condoms (along with sushi and other sex supplies),” he wrote. “Restock your reserves, and prepare for your best Valentine’s Day yet.”
The note made no reference to health or education. Instead, it presented sexual activity as a lifestyle to be facilitated and endorsed by the administration.
When March arrived, Davis turned his attention to Women’s History Month.
“Friday begins March, Women’s History Month,” he wrote, citing the federal designation. “According to the National Women’s History Alliance, the 2024 theme for WHM is ‘Women who Advocate for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion.’”
He went on to describe the “economic precarity of sex workers,” the “lethal hostility towards transgender women,” and the “lack of reproductive freedom for women in poverty” as central issues for modern feminism.
“Today,” Davis wrote, “these concerns occupy as much of the agenda in women’s rights circles as the perennial problems cited above.”
The message concluded with a tribute to the “women of Dunster who lead us in administration, dining, facilities, student organizations, athletics, and academic achievement.”
Later that month, coinciding with Easter no less, Davis issued a message celebrating the International Transgender Day of Visibility.
“As transgender, gender nonconforming, and genderqueer people become more prominent (and targeted) in society,” he wrote, “moments like TDOV offer us the opportunity to be publicly grateful for the diversity and beautiful complexity these communities offer to our larger social fabric.”
He credited Harvard’s BLGTQ+ Student Life office and TransHarvard for “educating us all on trans+ issues” and “offering support for students questioning their gender and/or experiencing dynamic gender journeys.”
“Because of these efforts,” he concluded, “Harvard is a better place for any student to think critically and introspect deeply about even our most entrenched cultural teachings and enforced social boundaries. This hard work—moved considerably by Dunster students and staff—is now an integral part of today’s Harvard, and the Harvard of the future. Let’s celebrate that.”
In October 2024, Davis used his weekly message to mark Indigenous People’s (née Columbus) Day in Cambridge.
“The reason that this week is so short is that Monday was Indigenous People’s Day in Cambridge,” he wrote. “IPD is a day of recognition and humility towards the American Indians, Alaskan Natives, and Native Hawaiians who were displaced, dispossessed, and genocided in the creation and expansion of the United States.”
He added that “the mere survival of indigenous peoples in the face of brutal subjugation is enough to inspire IPD,” and that “the fact that many indigenous students have thrived at Harvard is simply an added testament.”
Days later, Davis sent another message titled “We Are Dunster: Out Meece.”
“Although it is far more acceptable to be queer or trans today than when the Day was first observed in the 1980s, coming out of the proverbial closet is still a foundational and life-altering experience for many,” he wrote. “To be out is to affirm yourself each day, to alter others’ perceptions of ‘normal,’ and to acknowledge the political within the personal.”
He urged students to “reach out to someone in your life who is out to you” or “at the very least, eat a rainbow cookie.”
In another message distributed before the national election, Davis encouraged students to involve themselves—directly or indirectly—in political advocacy.
“Even if you’re not eligible to vote,” he wrote, “talk to your friends and loved ones who are and let them know what they should think about in the ballot box.”
The message, sent under Harvard letterhead, urged non-citizens and minors to influence the voting decisions of others.
Each of Davis’s “Meece” messages follows the same pattern: breezy openings such as “Love is in the air, Meece!” or “Look before you leap, Meece!” followed by commentary on cultural or political issues.
The Harvard Salient’s review of these communications suggests a consistent use of the deanship at least as much as a platform for activism and identity-based messaging as academic mentorship, if not more so.
None of the messages appear to violate University policy. That, perhaps, is the most revealing fact. Harvard’s administrators now speak in the language of politics, not pedagogy—and Gregory Davis’s “Meece” emails are, by Harvard’s own measure, entirely normal.
Neither Davis nor the Dunster House Masters responded to requests for comment at this time. If they do, this article will be amended.
This reads like pure satire, something you'd see on the Babylon Bee or back in the day on Saturday Night Live. The fact that this is now commonplace at not only Harvard but almost certainly many institutions of higher education would be hilarious if it were not so dangerous. Thank you for shedding light on this messaging. Sunshine is the best disinfectant.
Not sure if I understand what you’re driving at in the article. But, it seems you disapprove of his approach and remarks.
With respect to the condoms, many college students are sexually active. It seems to me like providing free condoms is a good pregnancy prevention tactic, especially pre Valentine’s Day. You can dress it as a healthcare initiative, but the drive is to prevent pregnancy during ‘sex’, simple as that.
I’m curious as to your objection related to the 3 themes he hit in during Women’s History Month. The topics are interesting, not something most young people would be thinking about. Maybe not as important as other themes, but certainly interesting and worth consideration.
TDOV communities do bring diversity and incredible complexity to campus life, and to the world and they’ve created a national conversation. I’m not for boys/ men in girls/wome’s sports. However, I can appreciate the complex nature of the issue.
Im curious as to whether his “supporting students exploring gender”, means a) supporting students in their quest to potentially change their gender, or b) supporting students to understand the complexity of the issue for those people who are considering gender change. If (a), that’s problematic, as the ramifications of such have lifelong consequences bad or good.
I don’t believe the ‘physical’ survival of American Indians, Alaska Natives, and Native Hawaiians is at risk, but surely their cultures were crushed through conquest, and perhaps that was the Dean’s reference.
I suspect that most Americans know someone who’s gay, and many have a gay friend(s) or family member(s). They are people too, just like us straight folks. I’m no therapist, but it can’t be healthy for a straight guy or gal to go through life dating someone of the same sex. I mean after all, their straight. That said, it’s probably best for a gay man or woman to come out, be who they are, and hopefully they too will be accepted. Eat a rainbow cookie, a nice way of saying, be kind to one another, straight or gay.
If the dean’s job is to promote academics, and he’s not done that well, well that’s a problem. If he’s done that well, and also added the activism, then perhaps you might say, good for him for speaking out on things he’s passionate about.
I can see why some would be against identity-centered messaging, especially when it leans toward normalizing transgender or homosexuality, since it’s not normal in the man woman, having children sort of way. We worry about this being pushed upon impressionable kids and young teens, for fear that it’ll make them become gay or trans. Will it? But, this is a college, Harvard College, the world’s preeminent institution of high.est learning. The smartest of the smart, the crème de la crème.
I’m confident they can handle the dialogue. College athletes and high school athletes are at the center of the debate on boys/men in women’s/girls sports and now the tide is shifting, as I think it should.
If you’re concerned they Harvard’s elite students will be swayed by this dean, then bring a counterpoint on campus and debate it. Have a healthy discussion, listen to both sides and don’t shoot the messenger. Do an on-air podcast with the dean and seek his opinion. Express your position against. The truth is usually in the middle.
Note.. I’m a straight married father, somewhat conservative, with several friends and relatives who are gay, trans, and such, not that it matters.