Internal emails obtained by The Harvard Salient reveal that Gregory Davis, for-now Resident Dean of Dunster House, repeatedly used his official Harvard account to distribute sexually themed, political, and ideological messages to students throughout his interim period. This reporting follows revelations about social media posts he made and a non-apology he issued.

The screenshots show Davis’s portion of a wider regular newsletter—the "Mooseletter”—sent to all Dunster House residents. The emails offer a window into the worldview of a modern Harvard administrator—part social worker, part activist, and unapologetically partisan.

On February 13, 2024, Davis sent a message to residents marking “International Condom Day.”

“Come by the Dining Hall for free condoms (along with sushi and other sex supplies),” he wrote. “Restock your reserves, and prepare for your best Valentine’s Day yet.”

The note made no reference to health or education. Instead, it presented sexual activity as a lifestyle to be facilitated and endorsed by the administration.

Davis's email on Valentine's Day and free sex paraphernalia..

When March arrived, Davis turned his attention to Women’s History Month.

“Friday begins March, Women’s History Month,” he wrote, citing the federal designation. “According to the National Women’s History Alliance, the 2024 theme for WHM is ‘Women who Advocate for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion.’”

He went on to describe the “economic precarity of sex workers,” the “lethal hostility towards transgender women,” and the “lack of reproductive freedom for women in poverty” as central issues for modern feminism.

“Today,” Davis wrote, “these concerns occupy as much of the agenda in women’s rights circles as the perennial problems cited above.”

The message concluded with a tribute to the “women of Dunster who lead us in administration, dining, facilities, student organizations, athletics, and academic achievement.”

Davis's email on Women's History Month.

Later that month, coinciding with Easter no less, Davis issued a message celebrating the International Transgender Day of Visibility.

“As transgender, gender nonconforming, and genderqueer people become more prominent (and targeted) in society,” he wrote, “moments like TDOV offer us the opportunity to be publicly grateful for the diversity and beautiful complexity these communities offer to our larger social fabric.”

He credited Harvard’s BLGTQ+ Student Life office and TransHarvard for “educating us all on trans+ issues” and “offering support for students questioning their gender and/or experiencing dynamic gender journeys.”

“Because of these efforts,” he concluded, “Harvard is a better place for any student to think critically and introspect deeply about even our most entrenched cultural teachings and enforced social boundaries. This hard work—moved considerably by Dunster students and staff—is now an integral part of today’s Harvard, and the Harvard of the future. Let’s celebrate that.”

Davis's email on transgenderism.

In October 2024, Davis used his weekly message to mark Indigenous People’s (née Columbus) Day in Cambridge.

“The reason that this week is so short is that Monday was Indigenous People’s Day in Cambridge,” he wrote. “IPD is a day of recognition and humility towards the American Indians, Alaskan Natives, and Native Hawaiians who were displaced, dispossessed, and genocided in the creation and expansion of the United States.”

He added that “the mere survival of indigenous peoples in the face of brutal subjugation is enough to inspire IPD,” and that “the fact that many indigenous students have thrived at Harvard is simply an added testament.”

Davis's Leftist American history.

Days later, Davis sent another message titled “We Are Dunster: Out Meece.”

“Although it is far more acceptable to be queer or trans today than when the Day was first observed in the 1980s, coming out of the proverbial closet is still a foundational and life-altering experience for many,” he wrote. “To be out is to affirm yourself each day, to alter others’ perceptions of ‘normal,’ and to acknowledge the political within the personal.”

He urged students to “reach out to someone in your life who is out to you” or “at the very least, eat a rainbow cookie.”

Davis's email on sexual disorder.

In another message distributed before the national election, Davis encouraged students to involve themselves—directly or indirectly—in political advocacy.

“Even if you’re not eligible to vote,” he wrote, “talk to your friends and loved ones who are and let them know what they should think about in the ballot box.”

The message, sent under Harvard letterhead, urged non-citizens and minors to influence the voting decisions of others.

Davis's encouragement of election coercion.

Each of Davis’s “Meece” messages follows the same pattern: breezy openings such as “Love is in the air, Meece!” or “Look before you leap, Meece!” followed by commentary on cultural or political issues.

The Harvard Salient’s review of these communications suggests a consistent use of the deanship at least as much as a platform for activism and identity-based messaging as academic mentorship, if not more so.

None of the messages appear to violate University policy. That, perhaps, is the most revealing fact. Harvard’s administrators now speak in the language of politics, not pedagogy—and Gregory Davis’s “Meece” emails are, by Harvard’s own measure, entirely normal.

Neither Davis nor the Dunster House Masters responded to requests for comment at this time. If they do, this article will be amended.

