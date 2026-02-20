The Harvard Salient

The Harvard Salient

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ethan R's avatar
Ethan R
4d

Fair points, but you delude yourselves and your readers if you think Harvard is not and has not been - for a LONG time - discriminating blatantly against not just Caucasian applicants, but more specifically against Caucasian heterosexual males.

Reply
Share
CC's avatar
CC
4d

Potatos - PoTAtos

Maybe if Harvard was more transparent about its enrollment numbers articles like this wouldn't have to be debated? Harmeet Dhillon, US Attorney for the Civil Rights Division has been rattling Harvard's cage for some time about this issue..

Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Salient Publications, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture