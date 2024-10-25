The Harvard Salient

The Harvard Salient

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lloyd Talbert's avatar
Lloyd Talbert
Oct 25, 2024

You're overthinking this. The problem is and always has been the Federal Government. Many people seek to lower their tax burden with charitable donations. The charity thus has instrumental, not intrinsic, value. Without that incentive to lower the tax bite, charitable donations will fall.

The idea that charities are inherently good begs the question. Some are, some aren't. Certainly, your institution is a prime example of a 501(c)3 whose benefits are questionable.

Now factor in the increasing reliance on the Federal government to provide cradle to grave services to the population. The donors are being rational in allocating their scarce resources attempting to influence this body, as opposed to a charity to which they had no particular attraction in the first place.

Bottom line is Americans should support charities they understand, identify their mission and believe the charity fulfills that mission as an act of detached generosity. They should also support other causes which further their personal fortunes, i.e., ever more powerful political parties. The balance between the two is a matter of personal choice.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Salient Publications, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture