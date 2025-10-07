The Harvard Salient

Jonathan Gal
"After God had carried us safely to New England, and we had built our houses, provided necessaries for our livelihood, reared convenient places for God's worship, and settled the civil government; one of the next things we longed for, and looked after, was to advance learning, and perpetuate it to posterity; dreading to leave an illiterate ministry to the churches, when our present ministers shall lie in the dust."

In this statement, attributed to the founders of Harvard, there is a very clear order of priorities that the colonists followed upon landing here in the New World. Shelter, food & clothing, God, government, and then ... advanced learning.

The foundations stones of our society are shelter, food, God, and government. They come first. All else is built on top of the foundation to edify the foundation and to glorify the foundation. All of Harvard's courses, therefore, should be chosen with that in mind. They should be added on top of the solid foundation of shelter, food/clothing, God, and government.

Some of today's coursework, however, seems to be oriented more towards chipping away at the foundation, rather than building on top of it The entire queer curriculum, including the latest addition of "Lahore V." is only the latest example. The curriculum chips away at the foundation of society, rather than building on top of it. As such, it runs counter to Harvard's founding priorities and should be discarded.

https://christianheritagefellowship.com/the-christian-founding-of-harvard/#ftnref1

Andrew Kahr
This is a remarkably beautiful and inspired article.

Give us more, please!

