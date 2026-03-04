The Harvard Salient

CC
22mEdited

Also, today 27% of the entire student body is non-American when back in 1900 is estimated to be 1 to 3%. Non-Americans aren't going to care so much about 'service' at least in the USA - and most today don't even go back to their home countries to 'help out.' Not to mention that the Protestant Work Ethnic that reigned in earlier days has essentially been obliterated....

Mike Petrik
44m

Excellent commentary.

Capitalism is a system for the allocation of resources, and as such it is quite good. Sure, it is imperfect, given imperfect information and imperfect rational behavior, but it is the best of realistic options.

What capitalism is not is a way of life. Decisions, including economic decisions, should never be based solely on material or economic self-interest. A free society allows free decisions based on other factors, including those that run against self-interest. Indeed, such a society can flourish only if these factors include values higher than simply material ones.

